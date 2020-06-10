Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dominga David came to the UK in 2004 to become a nurse

A nurse died with coronavirus after working with a patient who later tested positive for Covid-19, an inquest has heard.

Dominga David, 63, was sent home from work at Llandough Hospital in Penarth with a high temperature on 31 March.

She was admitted to hospital five days later with breathing difficulties but was put on end of life care seven weeks later and died on 26 May.

The inquest in Pontypridd has been adjourned to 16 June next year.

Opening an inquest into her death the coroner Graeme Hughes was told the nurse, who was normally fit and well, was admitted to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, with a cough, fever and myalgia.

She tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated with oxygen therapy.

The coroner was told her condition became worse and a CT scan revealed her small bowel wall and colon were affected.

On 25 May, she was moved to end-of-life care and died that day.

The cause of death was given as ishemic bowel, Sars Covid 2 (Covid-19) and hypertension.

Mr Hughes, central coroner for south Wales, said there were reasons to suspect Ms David's death may be related to her employment and needed to be investigated.

'Well-loved'

The Philippines-born nurse moved to the UK to start a nursing adaptation programme in 2004 with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

A health board spokeswoman said: "She will be remembered as an exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person.

"We will miss her greatly. She was part of the ward family and well-loved by everyone."