Image caption The 2020 Snowdonia Marathon was due to be the race's 38th year

Organisers of the Snowdonia Marathon have postponed the annual race due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26.2 mile (42km) race, which starts in Llanberis, Gwynedd, was due to be held on 24 October.

But organisers said it was with "very heavy hearts" they had decided to postpone this year's Marathon Eryri. It will now take place on 30 October 2021.

Organisers said its priorities "lie with the safety of runners and that of our community".

"We believe that holding the event this year won't be in the best interests of either," they said in a statement.

Runners' places will automatically be transferred to the 2021 date.