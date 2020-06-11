Wales

Coronavirus: Wales has 316,000 workers on furlough

  • 11 June 2020
People on bikes at Bike Park Wales Image copyright Bike Park Wales
Image caption Workers at Bike Park Wales in Merthyr Tydfil have been placed on the furlough scheme

Nearly a third of a million workers in Wales have been placed on furlough since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, new Treasury figures show.

A total of 316,500 employees have been paid 80% of their salaries under the UK government scheme following lockdown.

Furlough arrangements allow workers to claim up to £2,500 a month in salary.

Figures also show 102,000 self-employed workers in Wales - 73% of those eligible - have also been helped, receiving a total of £273m.

The Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) differs from the furlough scheme because it is a grant paid out in a single instalment covering three months and amounting to 80% of average profit.

Furloughed workers in Wales

Numbers by county

AreaNumberPercentage
Cardiff36,00021.4
Rhondda Cynon Taf23,40025.4
Swansea23,00023.7
Flintshire18,80027.8
Carmarthenshire18,00027.4
Caerphilly17,90024.8
Newport16,60025.6
Bridgend15,30025.5
Wrexham15,10026.5
Gwynedd13,30028.6
Conwy13,20031
Vale of Glamorgan13,20024.8
Powys13,10029.2
Pembrokeshire12,90029.2
Neath Port Talbot12,70022.5
Torfaen9,90026.5
Denbighshire9,80028
Monmouthshire9,10025.7
Blaenau Gwent6,60024.6
Ceredigion6,50028.9
Isle of Anglesey6,40024.6
Merthyr Tydfil6,00024.8
% based on ONS employment figures, March 2020
Source: UK Treasury, 11 June 2020

Just over a quarter of the 1.2m-strong Welsh workforce is furloughed.

These include 36,000 people from Cardiff alone and 23,000 in the Swansea area.

The figures suggest Conwy, Pembrokeshire and Powys could have higher proportions of workers in furlough, around 30%.

Across the UK, the figures show retail (161,900) and construction (154,400) are the sectors with the largest numbers being paid under the scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Our unprecedented coronavirus support schemes are protecting millions of vital jobs and businesses across the whole of the United Kingdom".

