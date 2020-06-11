Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The project at Pembroke Dock will enable technology developers to test marine energy devices

A £60m marine power project has been approved for Pembrokeshire - with 1,800 jobs expected to be generated over the next 15 years.

The investment at Pembroke Dock is being backed by the private sector and supported by the local authority.

The project will enable technology developers to test marine energy devices in the Milford Haven Waterway.

Pembrokeshire council leader David Simpson said they were ready to "accelerate working" on the scheme.

The business case for the development has been backed by both the Welsh and UK governments.

Pembrokeshire council said the project was expected to generate £73.5m a year for the Swansea Bay City Region economy.

"The impact of Covid-19 has further heightened the importance of Pembroke Dock Marine, so the project's approval is very welcome news for Pembrokeshire's residents and businesses.

"This project will place Pembrokeshire and the City Region at the heart of a growing global industry, helping further raise the region's profile as a place to do business and invest in."

Andy Jones, chief executive of the Port of Milford Haven, said: "This is an exciting step - not just for Pembrokeshire and the region but also for our economy, our communities and our environment as we work towards net zero decarbonisation targets."

The Welsh Government's deputy minister for the economy, Lee Waters added: "It also clearly demonstrates our commitment to the development of a Centre of Excellence for marine technology here in Wales."

UK government minister for Wales, David TC Davies said: "As we look to bounce back economically from the coronavirus pandemic, the development of clean energy projects will help to drive a green and resilient economic recovery and create new jobs."