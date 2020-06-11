Image copyright Dawn Surrey Image caption The fire has spread across four properties in Dunraven Street in Tonypandy

About 35 firefighters have been tackling a blaze spread across four premises in the Rhondda valleys town of Tonypandy.

Emergency crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the properties at Dunraven Street at 19:45 BST on Thursday evening.

The fire involved floors above commercial properties in the street.

There have been no reports of any injuries and roads in the area have been closed to traffic.

The fire is thought to have started in the ground floor of an empty shop and travelled up through a flat above and into the roof before next door premises caught light.

Crews from Tonypandy, Treorchy, Gilfach Goch were initially called in, followed by a request for more resources from Cardiff, including an aerial platform, while a water bowser has also been brought in from Aberbargoed.