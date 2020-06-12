Image copyright Family photo Image caption 'JJ' James Agar-Leigh was going to open a dance academy with his sisters at a former social club in Rhyl, Debighshire

A new dance academy will fulfil a lifelong wish for a performer killed in a car crash, say his family.

James Agar-Leigh was planning to open a new school at a disused social club in Rhyl with his sisters before dying in the accident in December.

Denbighshire planners have now approved proposals for the academy at the former Royal Naval Sports and Social Club.

"We desperately want to carry on his final dream and live it for him," said his sister Natasha Cross.

Known as JJ to his friends, the 36-year-old champion dancer had been involved in the plans to move a school he ran with his sisters at a local school to the empty social club.

His sister said her brother had suffered bullying as a child, and came out as gay when he was older.

"Since losing him, we found out how much he used to help children and we were none the wiser," Ms Cross told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"He took his role for the kids very seriously. He adored all of the children - he was amazing."

Ms Cross said the family had been determined to set-up the new school and a charity in her brother's name.

"It's not just about sexuality, it's for any children who struggle to fit in - it's to carry on the work he did," she added.

"My mum just wants to carry on the work he was doing and create a safe place for children to come and feel accepted."