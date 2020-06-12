Stranded whale rescue bid under way in Dee Estuary

A team of divers are trying to save a whale which became stranded on a beach on the Dee Estuary in north Wales.

The 30ft (13.3m) fin whale was discovered at about 09:00 BST on a stretch of the Flintshire coastline.

The sea mammal - the second largest whale in the world - is thought to be only six or seven months old.

Volunteers have managed to refloat the whale, but fear it will become stranded again.

"So far there have been no reported sightings of any other animals locally, which is a real concern," said officials from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who are coordinating attempts to save the whale.

The rescuers said initially a team of four or five local volunteers went out with a boat and a vet to the stranded animal.

However, they remain extremely concerned for the welfare of the whale, and said it was "way out" of its usual deep water, and as a calf was probably still reliant on its mother.

The rescue team said it was now waiting for high tide at about 16:00 and will monitor the whale for the next 36 to 48 hours.

The team has not identified the exact location of the stranding and officials added: "We would kindly ask that people must continue to respect Covid-19 guidelines that are still in force, including the five-mile travel limit in Wales, therefore people should not attempt to visit the area or gather in groups."