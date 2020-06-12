Image copyright Geograph / Nigel Davies Image caption The Thomas Picton obelisk is on Picton Terrace in Carmarthen

Councillors plan to address racism by reviewing monuments and street names, including an obelisk to slave owner Thomas Picton, in Carmarthen.

The Plaid Cymru group which leads Carmarthenshire council wants to set up a cross-party task and finish group to hear the concerns of black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) individuals.

They also want colonialism and racism to be addressed in schools.

The action plan will go before a full meeting of the council next month.

Councillor Liam Bowen said: "The harrowing death of George Floyd and the weeks of protest and debate that followed has given us all an opportunity to reflect on the harsh reality of racism.

"We pride ourselves on being a caring, open and inclusive county, but it's a sad fact that elements of racism and intolerance remain within our society today."

Calls have been made to remove memorials around the UK which honour people with links to slavery and racism.

It follows protests around the world after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis in the United States.

Sir Thomas Picton, from Haverfordwest, who died at Waterloo, has been celebrated as a war hero but also denounced for cruelty as a slave owner and colonial governor of Trinidad.