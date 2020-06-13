Image copyright © John Hale (WMR-7169) Image caption The order means police can stop people from gathering near to the memorial

Police have blocked any gathering being held at a war memorial amid fears it could lead to damage.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in London with several protests planned.

North Wales Police's dispersal order at Rhyl's memorial blocks any gathering for 12 hours from 01:00 BST on Saturday.

The force said it had received a tip-off a "gathering will take place... with the intention to cause damage".

Insp Sharn Harrison said she had considered people's "rights of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly" before deciding to authorise use of the order.

It means police can ask a group of two or more people to move on, if they are within 300ft (100m) of the memorial.