Image caption Protestors gathered on King Square, Barry to listen to speakers in support of Black Lives Matter

Hundreds are marching through Barry in a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

More than 350 people gathered outside the town hall on King Square, Holton Road in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Another protest in Chepstow saw around 200 people march from Dell Park, past Chepstow Castle to the riverfront, where they listened to speakers.

Protestors were asked by organisers to wear a face mask and respect social distancing.

In Chepstow, some people "took the knee", while in Barry those who experienced racism were asked to form a line.

Organisers of the Barry protest, Stand Up to Racism Cardiff, said they were protesting in support of the Justice for George Floyd campaign.

The two peaceful demonstrations have followed a number of similar events in towns and villages around Wales including Bridgend, Cardiff and Machynlleth.

On Thursday around 1,000 people gathered in Newport in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many carried placards bearing political slogans while others knelt on one knee - a protest against racism that stems from the US.

The demonstrators marched from the civic centre toward the University of South Wales building on the banks of the River Usk.