Image copyright Gem Simmons/British Divers Marine Life Rescue Image caption Rescuers tried to save the 30ft (10m) fin whale after it was beached twice

A beached whale is thought to have died after being getting stranded for a third time on the same stretch of the Flintshire coastline.

The 30ft (10m) fin whale was spotted again on a sand bank near the Dee estuary this morning.

A team from the coastguard had been observing the 14-tonne sea mammal from a distance.

But members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said there appears to be "no signs of life left".

On their Facebook page, they said: "The fin whale restranded late last night on a sand bank near the Dee estuary mouth on the outgoing tide, but it was far too dangerous to send anyone out there to see if it was still alive.

"It has been found stranded once again this morning and a team from the coastguard and a licensed drone pilot with permission to fly the area have been observing it from a distance.

"Sadly, though expected, there appear to be no signs of life left."

The BDMLR urged members of the public not to enter the estuary in an attempt to get near the whale, which was thought to be only six or seven months old.

They said it had been a "harrowing ordeal over the last couple of days" for the team as they had battled to save the whale.