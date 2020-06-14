Driver walks away from 100ft hillside roll in Mold
- 14 June 2020
A 4x4 driver walked away with just cuts and bruises after rolling 100ft down a hillside.
The driver was trespassing on private land overnight on Sunday and lost control of the vehicle, North Wales Police said.
The force posted a picture of the damaged 4x4 vehicle on social media following the incident in Mold, Flintshire.
It said the driver had been "very lucky" and was "safe and well at home".