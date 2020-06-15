Missing Michael O'Leary: Man denies murder charge
- 15 June 2020
A man has denied murdering a 55-year-old who went missing almost five months ago.
Michael O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, has not been seen since 27 January when did not return home from work. No body has been found.
On Friday, Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, appeared by videolink at Swansea Crown Court and a trial date was set for 14 September.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the search for Mr O'Leary's body would continue.