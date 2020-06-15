Image copyright Google Image caption Terence Edwards was found dead at home in Pont Wen, Wrexham, on 1 June

A murder investigation has been started after a 60-year-old man was found dead at his home in Wrexham.

Terence Edwards was found dead at home in Pont Wen, Wrexham, at about 19:00 BST on 1 June, North Wales Police said.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Edwards died of a head injury, the force said.

The police force urged anyone who went to Mr Edwards's home between 21:00 on 29 May and 1 June to come forward.

Mr Edwards's family has been informed.