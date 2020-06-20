Image copyright Road Safety Support Image caption There has been a "rise in the extent" that limits are broken during lockdown despite a big drop in the number of fines, according to GoSafe

Motorists have been caught driving at speeds of almost 140mph on Wales' roads during lockdown, police figures show.

While there has been a 72% drop in the number of people caught speeding, there has been a "rise in the extent" that limits are broken, according to GoSafe.

The road safety partnership said such behaviour risked putting more pressure on the NHS during the pandemic.

There were 9,447 fines sent out between 24 March and 24 May, compared to 33,796 for the same period last year.

The reduction corresponds to a 70% drop in the volume of traffic on Welsh roads, but that is not the whole story, according to GoSafe manager Teresa Ciano.

Travel restrictions which allow people to travel no further than five miles (8km) will not be lifted earlier than 6 July, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday.

"Whilst the offending rate is similar, we have seen a rise in the extent that speed limits have been broken," she said.

"This minority of motorists have been putting themselves and others at risk of serious injury or death at a time when we all need to play our part in reducing road collisions to protect the NHS and save lives."

Image copyright GoSafe Image caption Police have set up new speed checks where concerns have been raised locally, said GoSafe manager Teresa Ciano

The highest speeds have been recorded on the M4 near Newport and the A55 in Denbighshire.

Individual fines issued between 24 March - the day after lockdown was announced - and 25 May include:

138mph (222kmh) in a 70mph (112.7 kmh) zone eastbound on the M4 between junctions 27 (High Cross) and 26 (Malpas), near Newport

133mph (214kmh) in a 70mph zone westbound on the A55 at Rhuallt

117mph (188.2kmh) in a 70mph zone eastbound on the M4 between junctions 27 and 26

113mph (118.8kmh) in a 70mph zone eastbound on the M4 between junctions 27 and 26

113mph in a 70mph zone eastbound on the M4 between junctions 27 and 26

113mph in a 70mph zone eastbound on the M4 between junctions 27 and 26

111mph (178.6kmh) in a 70mph zone westbound on the A55 at Rhuallt

110mph (177kmh) in a 70mph zone westbound on the A55 at Rhuallt

109mph (175.4kmh) in a 70mph zone eastbound on the M4 between junctions 27 and 26

109mph in a 70mph zone on the A483 at Rossett

The number of speeding fines issued in the South Wales Police, Gwent Police and Dyfed-Powys Police force areas dropped from 24,371 last year to 6,446 this year - a 73% reduction overall.

The North Wales Police force area saw a slightly smaller drop of 68% - from 9,425 last year to 3,001 this year.

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption The M4 eastbound, between junctions 27 and 26 near Newport, is one of the worst areas for speeding during lockdown, figures suggest

Ms Ciano said continued enforcement was having an impact during lockdown.

"Our casualty reduction officers have been out enforcing the roads of Wales to keep all road users safe and to encourage compliance with the speed limits.

"Despite the high level of speeding seen on some of our roads, we have seen a number of sites record zero offences, which is a clear indication of enforcement working at its best."

She added that police had set up new speed checks where concerns have been raised locally.