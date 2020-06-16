Image copyright Google Image caption The company produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK from a number of sites

About a quarter of the workforce at a chicken processing plant are self-isolating following an outbreak of Covid-19, according to unions.

Representatives from 2 Sisters in Llangefni, Anglesey, say there are 13 confirmed cases among staff, with 110 people self-isolating.

The company has not confirmed the number of cases.

But bosses said the firm was "working to provide the safest possible working environment".

In a statement the company said this was the "key priority", as well as supporting colleagues.

'Major' outbreak

"As a company policy we will confirm cases, but will not provide running commentaries nor disclose employee data," it said.

Unions have described it as a "major" outbreak. Paddy McNaught, regional officer for Unite, said: "The company are taking this seriously.

"Our stewards are working with the company on site to put protective measures in place.

"But there's no doubt that people are very frightened. They're concerned about bringing the virus home to vulnerable members of their families, and they're concerned about creating a spike in cases on the island."

Fox's Biscuits

He said the company and union were pushing for Anglesey council to place a mobile testing unit on the site, so people could be tested more quickly.

2 Sisters Food Group is one of the largest food producers in the UK, with brands including Fox's Biscuits and Holland's Pies.

The company also produces about a third of all the poultry products consumed each day in the UK.

It also has a site in Sandycroft in Flintshire, and says that there are no live cases there at present.

Anglesey council has been asked to comment.