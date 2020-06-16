Image copyright Lukeas09 Image caption Caswell Bay - pictured here in 2008 - is a popular spot for visitors on Gower

Police are warning people not to gather in groups on beaches near Swansea after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Dispersal orders are in place at Langland and Caswell Bays, which give police the power exclude people from the area for up to 48 hours.

Officers said a gathering of 100 people at Langland Bay on Monday night was "unacceptable".

People can enjoy the beaches as long as they do not cause problems and observe Covid-19 rules, they added.

The dispersal orders have been made to ensure public safety and reduce the risk of disorder.

Local people took to social media to complain about the "intimidating scenes" and "feral" behaviour on Monday.

Insp Andy Harris of South Wales Police said: "It has been disappointing that despite the current restrictions we are seeing an increase of anti-social behaviour in some areas of the Gower.

"Last night my teams attended a report of a gathering of around 100 people in Langland Bay and this unacceptable.

"These areas and the beaches should be there for all local residents to enjoy and behaviour such as underage drinking, fires causing criminal damage, fighting and foul and abusive language will not be tolerated."

The force added alcohol would be confiscated and prosecution considered if any of the behaviour met criminal levels or the dispersal orders were breached.