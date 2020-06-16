Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The driver escaped with minor injuries after a crash on the M4 earlier

Motorists have been urged to take care after heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast to hit most of Wales.

A weather warning has been issued from 12:30 BST until 05:00 on Wednesday.

The Met Office said it could lead to properties being damaged by flash floods, lightning strikes and strong winds, while roads could be closed.

Police said they were "astonished" a driver only suffered minor injuries after losing control in wet conditions on the M4 near Bridgend.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning covers most of Wales until 05:00 BST Wednesday

South Wales Police said it was called to the single-car crash just after 07:00 near junction 35.

The force has warned motorists to "drive to the conditions", with up to 50mm of rain expected to fall in two to three hours in some areas.

The weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

Flooding of property "could happen quickly", train and bus services could be cancelled, communities might become cut off if roads flood and there may be power cuts, the Met Office said.