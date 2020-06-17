Image copyright Family photo Image caption Erin Williams says she is determined not to postpone her university course

Students say they have not been told when they can move to university or when their courses will start.

Erin Williams, 18, has been offered a place studying visual communication and is determined to move to university despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"But they haven't sent me anything about what will happen," she said.

The University and College Union (UCU) said universities had committed to ensuring the experience is of the same high standard as before the pandemic.

With just three months to go until the academic year begins, the National Union of Students (NUS) in Wales said Erin is not alone - and universities need better communication with students.

It added that some students had been given "false hope" that the institutions would be able to get back to normal quicker than may be the reality.

But Erin, from Criccieth in Gwynedd, said she does not even know when her course starts.

"I haven't heard anything from them at the moment," she said.

"I've applied for accommodation but they haven't sent me anything about what will happen.

"I'm not sure they know what they're going to do, to be honest."

Although many of her friends have decided to postpone their studies, Erin said she was determined to go as soon as possible and is confident she will be safe living on campus.

"I want to start this year even if it will be different, because I think that will be better for me," she said.

By January this year, 18,430 people in Wales had applied for a university place before coronavirus reached the UK.

The UCU said the pandemic could mean 13,000 fewer freshers at Wales' universities than had been expected in 2020-21.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some students have decided to postpone their studies

They also estimated there could be 7,000 fewer students from the UK, and more than 5,500 fewer international students, including from the EU.

"I would like to think students can enjoy university, but I think it will possibly be different to what they were hoping for," Lleucu Myrddin from the NUS said.

"I think some universities have tried to raise students' hopes, give the idea that universities will be able to get back to normal sooner than they will in reality.

"It's vital now that universities communicate honestly with students and prospective students.

"I think they need to be a lot clearer about what students can expect from September onwards and acknowledge and admit that they don't have all the facts."

'Difficult to send out university timetables'

The University Council said it was difficult for Welsh universities to communicate exactly what will happen, but they are planning for all scenarios for safely returning to teaching.

"This means it is difficult for institutions to lay out definite plans in the current circumstances, or send out definitive timetables to students," it said.

"Universities are working hard on their plans and being transparent as these are formed, ensuring current and prospective students are given the latest information."

But the UK government has confirmed students will have to pay full fees, even if they have to do some online learning.

The Welsh Government said fees were universities' decisions as they are independent institutions.