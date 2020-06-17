Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Ivor Norman Hadley's family said he would "do anything to help others"

The family of a 93-year-old man, who died after being hit by a van, have paid tribute to him.

Ivor Norman Hadley, from Rhymney, was taken to Prince Charles Hospital after the crash at about 09:45 BST on Sunday, but later died of his injuries.

Great-grandfather Mr Hadley's family said he was "a selfless person who would do anything to help others."

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Harvard's Row, Rhymney, Caerphilly.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV of the area at the time.

Paying tribute to the "loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather", the family said their loss "will leave an emptiness that will never be filled".