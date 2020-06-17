Image copyright TBE (Southern) Image caption The scheme will create a courtyard behind existing shopping streets

Plans for a new shopping complex to breathe new life into Wrexham town centre have been given the go-ahead.

Chapter Court, to be built off Hope Street and Queen Street, offers a mix of stores and restaurants at ground level with bars and offices above.

Many shops left Wrexham town centre when the Eagles Meadow complex opened.

Wrexham councillor Marc Jones said: "There are massive challenges in coming out of lockdown, but the Wrexham revival is well and truly under way."

The town's businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic after lockdown restrictions forced them to close their doors in March.

The new development will be focused around a courtyard area set up behind Wrexham Enterprise Hub to host outdoor events.

Developers hope Wrexham town centre can compete with other shopping destinations

Councillor Jones, who represents Grosvenor ward and leads the opposition Plaid Cymru group on Wrexham council, said: "I think this is an important part of revamping the town centre and will offer something new.

"This, together with new restaurants opening in the High Street and ambitious plans to improve heritage buildings, is a vote of confidence in our town centre."

Developers TBE (Southern) Limited said their scheme was inspired by others such as Camden Market in London and the Custard Factory in Birmingham.

The company said it aimed to offer customers "a new cultural, shopping and leisure experience" in the face of competition from out-of-town retail parks.

"Our vision is to establish the town centre as a thriving destination by encouraging a wider diversity of uses," it added.

The plans were approved by local authority officers using delegated powers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.