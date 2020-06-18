Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Pentre has been struck by flooding following rain on Wednesday

A number of households have been forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said there had been significant flooding to almost 200 properties in the borough after storms swept across Wales on Wednesday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it spent five hours pumping water out of homes in Pentre.

The village flooded twice during February's Storm Dennis with the cost of the damage estimated at up to £5m.

The fire service said it took 51 calls for help from 18:15 BST on Wednesday and was also called out to properties in nearby Maerdy.

On Thursday morning, Plaid Cymru AM for the Rhondda Leanne Wood took to social media to ask for volunteers to help clean up Maerdy Community Primary School after flood water entered the main hall and nursery.

She also said a local builders supplies was dropping off sand at a number of points in Pentre and Treorchy.

Nigel Williams, from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, was in charge of the operation on Thursday night and said the Pentre had been hit "quite badly".

"Our hearts and minds go out to people affected by flooding not only this occasion but previously as well," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

Mair Hughes' home in Pentre was badly hit in February's flooding and was flooded again on Wednesday night.

She said facing another clean up was "heart breaking".

"All the muck again... I was crying," she said.

"With the children in the house as well it's just really bad. Twice in four months."

Council leader Andrew Morgan said the council had deployed additional resources to support highways crews and help the emergency services dealing with the flash flooding.

He added: "This has unfortunately impacted upon communities which have already experienced the devastation of flooding earlier this year."

One property in Rees Place suffered partial collapse and structural engineers attended.

One Queen Street resident told BBC Wales he was angry at watching his home being flooded again: "I would like to see some of these councillors to live in these houses and go through what we've done.

"I haven't been in this house since February. I've had to go around the corner and live with my daughter."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was also called out to neighbouring village Maerdy.

On Wednesday, a Met Office yellow warning for thunder was in place for 20 of Wales' 22 counties.

Another thunderstorm alert is in place for Thursday for all south Wales counties, pushing west into Carmarthenshire and north of Brecon in Powys, between midday and 21:00 BST.

There is also a yellow warning for rain in place from 03:00 BST until 12:00 BST on Thursday for all counties except Pembrokeshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff.