Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trade in turtle shells is banned by an international agreement to protect the species

A man has been arrested after a boat heading for the Welsh coast carrying endangered animal shells was seized.

The 57-year-old was held after 4kg of sea turtle shells were discovered during a search of the boat at Pembroke Dock in Pembrokeshire.

The operation by the UK's Border Force Maritime Command also recovered 7.5kg of conch shells and coral, which require specialised import permits.

An National Crime Agency investigation into the discoveries has been launched.

All trade in sea turtle shells is banned by the Convention for the International Trade in Endangered Species.

In addition to the wildlife parts find, the search on Monday also recovered an imitation firearm, pepper spray and a machete.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The vessel was searched at Pembroke Dock by a specialist Border Force "rummage" team of investigators

David Smith, from Border Force, said: "Wildlife crime has a devastating environmental impact and this significant find included some of the most endangered species.

"Wildlife trafficking groups use the same routes as criminals engaged in other forms of smuggling, including drugs and firearms, and Border Force officers work tirelessly to clamp down on this trade.

"This was an excellent interception by Border Force maritime."