A drunken nurse was filmed driving the wrong way for seven miles down a motorway as she dodged worried drivers.

Emma Marshall-Davies admitted drinking two large glasses of wine after work before getting into her VW Polo.

Cameras spotted the 43-year-old mental health nurse driving the wrong way down the M4 motorway's outside lane in south Wales on her way home to Ebbw Vale.

Cardiff crown court gave her a 12-month community order and a £920 fine, plus costs, for dangerous and drink-driving.

Marshall-Davies was almost twice the legal drink-drive limit when she was arrested by police just north of Newport.

The court heard she drove past three motorway junctions before doing a U-turn just before 20:00 BST on the evening of Monday, 6 April.

"This was a prolonged piece of bad driving with deliberate disregard for the safety of others" said prosecutor Rob Simpkins.

"It was aggravated by the fact that she was drunk at the wheel.

"The defendant had driven on the slip road the wrong way and other drivers at flashed their headlights at her. She drove past three junctions before she performed a U-turn."

She was initially seen driving eastbound on the wrong side of the M4 near the Cardiff Gate interchange - junction 30 - and was caught by police after leaving the motorway near Tredegar Park in Newport - junction 28.

"She was the only person inside the car and she was smelling of drink and her words were slurred," added Mr Simpkins.

"When she was interviewed, she told police she was a nurse who helped adults with mental health problems.

"She said she was separated from her husband and cares for her mother. She told them she had drunk two glasses of wine and decided to drive because she wanted to leave her house."

Marshall-Davies was breathalysed after being pulled over on the A467 dual carriageway near Bassaleg and testes showed she had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Darren Bishop, defending, said: "This wasn't a case where she was suicidal or wanted to harm herself.

"She drank through stress and on an empty stomach. This is a lady of previous clean character."

Marshall-Davies was given a 12-month community order, was fined £500, ordered to pay £420 costs, a victim surcharge, banned from driving for one year and must sit an extended re-test.