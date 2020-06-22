Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It's all gone... my children now have nothing to show their children in future"

A woman who survived a house fire says she is "devastated" after family heirlooms were mistakenly sent to landfill by her landlord.

Amanda Lloyd, from Caerphilly, was waiting to return to her home when the contents were removed without a final notification.

United Welsh housing association has apologised and offered £500 as a "goodwill" payment.

She said it did not make up for losing things like photos and jewellery.

Ms Lloyd said she briefly returned to the fire-damaged house with her two children after she was discharged from hospital, but she could not spend "more than a few minutes" inside.

Image caption Amanda Lloyd said she has lost prized possessions such as her late mother's necklace

She suffered injuries in the fire, and also has pre-existing neurological conditions, including narcolepsy and cataplexy, which cause her to collapse when experiencing strong emotions.

She said: "All of us had made it clear on numerous occasions on the phone, and by email, we needed time to be able to be going back and forth to the house - to go through things bit by bit - to see what we could save before clearance.

"The repair site of the company had responded saying as soon as they get a date for any work to start at all we will be given advance notice to be able to go in as a family… to see what we could save."

But Ms Lloyd said she and her family did not receive any advance notice - only a phone call from a neighbour asking if they knew their house was being "cleared and emptied".

She said her friend tried to stop the contractors, but several van loads had already been taken to landfill.

"Everything from my pregnancy scans right through to first baby photos, the first baby grow, right through all my children's achievements going through school," she said.

"My mum passed away in May last year, and left me an engraved necklace… it's all gone."

Image caption The house was emptied before the family could sort through their things

United Welsh told Ms Lloyd that the "unfortunate" timing of lockdown contributed to a "breakdown in communication" and "sincerely apologised".

Ms Lloyd said she was extremely grateful for the help with accommodation, food and clothes that the housing association initially provided, but that she was also "devastated" at how things were later dealt with.

"Just the thought of losing and having to start again with our furniture and clothes… but my children now have nothing to show their children in future," she said.

Richard Mann, deputy chief executive of United Welsh, offered a "sincere" apology for any suffering as a result of the "miscommunication" and the loss of belongings.

He added that "several conversations" were had about the need to move belongings, with "opportunities provided to do so".

"We helped Ms Lloyd to move her possessions to her new home and we also set aside a number of salvageable belongings that were identified by Ms Lloyd at her request," he said.

"However, we recognise that, unfortunately, there was a miscommunication due to staff furloughing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, so the deadline date for final removal was not communicated on this occasion."

He said the organisation would "continue to offer support" so that Ms Lloyd could return to her former home.