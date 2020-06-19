Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flooding hits village again after heavy rain

A major investigation into flooding in Rhondda Cynon Taff is under way, its council leader has said.

Almost 200 properties in the borough were flooded on Wednesday, some for the third time this year, with Pentre and Maerdy the worst hit.

Plaid Member of the Senedd (MS) for the Rhondda, Leanne Wood, said people were angry and called for an inquiry.

But council leader Andrew Morgan said it would take too long and a plan would be in place over the next few days.

He told BBC Radio Wales: "An independent inquiry could take many, many months, I think what the residents want is action."

Image caption A flood-damaged sofa was left on a pavement in Pentre

He said a major investigation was under way "right now with contractors and our own staff" and a number of factors could have contributed to the floods, including water running down the mountainside or the possibility a pumper station tripped out.

"It may well be the drain system in the area can no longer cope, in which case we have to make significant investment," he said.

"It could well be the system was simply overloaded, and therefore we need to look at all the facts before jumping to conclusions.

"We will be putting resources in to make sure this is tackled - it can't happen again."

Image caption One resident, Sharon Williams, has decided to move because of the floods

Mr Morgan said he had support from the Welsh Government, the secretary of state for Wales and the first minister.

But in a tweet, Ms Wood urged people to sign a petition demanding politicians hold a full, independent inquiry.

The storms of Ciara and Dennis had left Wales with an estimated £180m clean-up bill - and more than 1,000 properties affected in Rhondda Cynon Taff in February.

The damage cost the local council about £15m.