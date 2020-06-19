Image copyright Google

Police investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in a crash are appealing for a dog walker who might have seen the collision to come forward.

Nathaniel Smith died after he was hit by a silver Mercedes C250 on a dual carriageway in Monmouthshire.

He was walking on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road - which links the M48 motorway with Chepstow - at about 17:45 BST on 4 June.

Officers think a male dog walker seen nearby may be a "potential witness".

Gwent Police want to speak to a white man with short dark hair, wearing dark clothing, who was walking a child with a black dog past the Burnt Barn Road social club in Bulwark, just a few hundred yards from the link road.

"We would like to speak to this dog walker as he may be a potential witness and have information which could assist the investigation," said PC Gerwyn Harris.

"If you think you might be this man, then I would urge you to get in contact with us."

No arrests have been made after the crash and investigations are ongoing.