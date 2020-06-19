Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost 35,000 students study at Cardiff University, the UK's ninth largest university

A university accused of "racist behaviour" is considering creating an ombudsman role to ensure claims are "promptly followed up".

Students at Cardiff School of Dentistry have written to Cardiff University complaining of "racist behaviour and unconscious bias" from some teaching staff, fellow students and patients.

The university is now thinking about having a single point of contact so racism complaints are "responded to."

It said it took complaints "seriously".

In a message to staff, Cardiff University's Vice-Chancellor Colin Riordan said he would be consulting on the idea of creating an ombudsman role to deal with issues of possible racist behaviour.

Mr Riordan said the university must take complaints about racism "seriously" and it would be responding "as swiftly and comprehensively as possible."

The message acknowledges Cardiff University "responded late and in a manner that lacked impact" as Black Lives Matter protests took place around the world following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

"In 2018 we carried out a review of potential historical links between Cardiff University and the slave trade, we found none," said Prof Riordan.

"But in the light of recent events will conduct a further audit of our public art and sculpture.

Image copyright Cardiff University Image caption Prof Colin Riordan says Cardiff University needs to "make real change"

Prof Riordan said there was a need for a "greater understanding, awareness and acknowledgment of white privilege" and added that Cardiff University will soon be making an announcement about how they intend to support and encourage that development.

"As a white person with both privilege and power, it is my job to listen and to act on advice," he said.

"We must continue to listen, to act and to work with BAME colleagues and students on important projects such as improving the diversity of our leadership cadre in the university, closing the awarding gap, decolonising the curriculum and ensuring equality of opportunity for students and applicants."

In the message, the Vice-Chancellor expressed his regret at "not having understood and acted on these issues earlier" and says the university must take this "historic opportunity to make real change."

"I hope that in acknowledging and recognising the problem, and talking about it, we are in a better position than we were," he said.

"But we do need to take further action to make real change."