Image caption Protestors held a socially-distanced demonstration on the meadows in Whitchurch, Cardiff

More than 250 demonstrators have protested against plans to build a new cancer centre on a meadow site in Cardiff.

The socially-distanced protest called for the Velindre University NHS Trust to abandon £180m proposals for the Northern Meadows in Whitchurch.

They say it will lead to a loss of green space, and over 10,000 people have now signed an online petition.

The hospital trust said the fields were the only suitable location.

Image caption Protest signs were put on a gate at Northern Meadows

Outline planning permission was granted for the hospital two years ago but problems in arranging site access have caused delays.

Two new planning applications are hoped to resolve the issue.

Image caption Tessa Marshall has organised an online petition with over 10,000 names against the plans

Tessa Marshall, who organised the online petition against the proposals, said local people needed access to green spaces in the city, especially during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"They aren't thinking about the wellbeing of future generations," she told BBC Wales earlier this month.

The Velindre trust has said 60% of the land will continue to be available to the local community, adding: "We are committed to securing a future for the fields as a community asset."