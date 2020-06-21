Coronavirus lockdown: Marriage ban lifted but couples must stay local
A lockdown ban on weddings and civil partnerships in Wales will be lifted from Monday - but there will be no big celebrations allowed.
The announcement was added to new rules published by the Welsh Government.
However, the ban on social gatherings remains, as do social distancing rules and staying local, which advise travelling no more than five miles.
Non-essential shops will also reopen on Monday, as moves to relax the Covid-19 restrictions in Wales continue.
The new wedding measures follow calls from couples to marry, even if it means a ceremony with just witnesses and a registrar.
It prompted 22-year-old Elizabeth Facer and her fiancé Ian Choi, 22, from Cardiff to launch a petition after being forced to abandon their plans for a wedding with 300 guests.
"I think sometimes in society it's seen as a bit of a party, and that's one of the things that's difficult to communicate," explained Ms Facer.
"We're not asking for a party, we're asking to be able to get married."
Changes from Monday, 22 June:
- Non-essential retail shops can reopen
- Private prayer in places of worship, where social distancing is maintained and is not a gathering
- House viewings to take place in vacant properties
- House moves where a sale has been agreed but not yet completed
- Lifting the restrictions on outdoor sports courts but no contact or team sports will be allowed
- Non-professional elite athletes, including Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, to resume training
- Socially distanced local marriage and civil partnerships can take place
The change of heart on marriage and partnership ceremonies follows moves to relax other restrictions, including changes to allow private prayer in places of worship.
It will also mean sports such as tennis can be played for the first time since the covid restrictions were introduced in March.
However, First Minister Mark Drakeford has asked the Welsh public to adhere to the stay local message for another two weeks.
He used the Welsh Government's daily briefing on Friday to state the movement rule would be lifted on 6 July, as long as cases of coronavirus continued to fall.
