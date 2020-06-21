Image copyright Google Image caption 2 Sisters produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK

The number of workers who are confirmed to have coronavirus following an outbreak at a chicken factory on Anglesey has risen to 158.

All staff at the 2 Sisters meat processing plant in Llangefni are self-isolating after a number of workers were confirmed to have the virus on Thursday.

On Sunday the number of cases increased by 83, Public Health Wales confirmed.

Health officials said the number of cases was expected to rise.

Dr Christopher Johnson, of Public Health Wales said 400 staff had been tested since the outbreak was confirmed on Thursday.

"As of 15:00 BST on Sunday 21 June we have recorded an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases identified over the past 24 hours," he said.

"Testing of employees continues, and it is likely that some additional cases will be identified in the coming days.

"The increase in cases is as we anticipated when a focused track and trace programme is implemented, and does not mean that the spread of infection is increasing."

Testing sites were set up at Llangefni and Holyhead, and at an existing facility in Bangor, following the outbreak.

All staff and contractors working at the processing plant, which has 560 workers, have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, and are being contacted for testing.

2 Sisters is one of the largest food producers in the UK and processes about a third of all the poultry products eaten each day from its sites across Britain.

It has suspended production and closed the factory, which supplies local authorities, hospitals, restaurants and small businesses, following the outbreak.

Anglesey council has also confirmed schools will not reopen as planned on 29 June following incidents at the plant.

2 Sisters had said "the health, safety and well-being of our colleagues is ultimately the thing that matters most at our business".

It added: "We will not tolerate any unnecessary risks - however small - for our existing loyal workforce at the facility."

PHW, who are responding to the outbreak, thanked the workforce and wider community for their "swift co-operation" with the test and trace process.

"This rapid response is providing vital information to help minimise the further spread of Covid-19 locally," said Dr Johnson."We must remember that Covid-19 has not gone away.

"Incidents like this show the potential for pockets of asymptomatic undiagnosed infection in the community, highlighting the importance of the adherence to social distancing and hygiene measures."Dr Johnson said rapid test and trace facilities had "helped identify this situation" and said health teams would keep measures in place to "bring the outbreak to a rapid conclusion". He added: "It therefore remains essential that all members of the public, including employees of 2 Sisters Food Group and their close contacts, continue to recognise the vital role they have in preventing the spread of coronavirus, to help keep Wales safe."

He said that those who had been in contact with workers who tested positive were being contacted through the system, and all workers are currently isolating for 14 days."I wish to remind everyone that if you or a member of your household develop symptoms of cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must book a test for Covid-19 you should do so promptly to help control the spread of infection," he said."We urge everyone to always observe social distancing guidelines - that's staying two metres away from others - washing hands regularly, and working from home if they can."

Is food safe?

The Food Standards Agency said there was no reason food would not be safe

The Food Standards Agency said it was "very unlikely you can catch coronavirus from food" as the virus is a respiratory illness.

The agency's Caroline Kitson said the virus was "not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging".