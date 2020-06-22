Boy aged 15 seriously injured in motorbike crash
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a motorbike crash.
The accident happened at about 01:30 BST on Monday on the northbound carriageway of Dilwyn Street, Swansea, between the entrance to the Tesco supermarket and the junction with Western Street.
The teenage rider of a black 125cc motorbike is being treated at Morriston Hospital.
The road is closed at the crash site.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or phone footage of the accident.