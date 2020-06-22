Image caption Protesters have voiced strong opposition to plans to downgrade A&E at Royal Glamorgan

Local health bosses have recommended that a full-time A&E department should be kept at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, BBC Wales has been told.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board had been working on plans to either close the department completely and replace it with a minor injuries unit, or only open A&E during the day.

Bosses say they have recruited enough staff now to keep the department open.

The full health board will discuss a paper outlining the plan next Monday.

Campaigners and local politicians have welcomed the recommendation.

What was the issue?

Earlier this year bosses warned patient safety was being put at risk due to severe staff shortages at A&E at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital near Llantrisant.

The unit was heavily reliant on locum doctors and had been forced to close twice over the Christmas period due to a lack of cover.

It meant ambulances had to be re-directed to the Prince Charles Hospital In Merthyr Tydfil or the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

The department's only full-time consultant had announced he was leaving in April, and it was understood only 12% of middle-grade shifts were covered by full-time doctors.

One patient had already died because of an overdependence on agency or locum staff, and the health board was aware of other cases when patients were put in danger.

The NHS faces a nationwide shortage of A&E consultants, with the bigger trauma centres finding it easier to attract staff.

What have campaigners been worried about?

Earlier this year, several protests were held outside the Senedd and health board meetings opposing any changes to the hospital's A&E.

Campaigners argued that lives would be put at risk if the department was downgraded.

They have been worried about poor transport links between some valleys' communities, and that other hospitals had been prioritised for investment instead of the Royal Glamorgan.

They were angered when the health board's medical director told a Senedd committee it "may well be true" that no "substantive effort" was made to recruit A&E consultants at the hospital for five years.

Was the plan to downgrade A&E at the Royal Glamorgan a new plan?

In 2014, five south Wales health boards devised a plan to address concerns that maternity care, baby care, children's hospital care and emergency medicine were spread too thinly across too many hospitals.

After a public consultation, health boards and community health councils finally agreed on a series of recommendations.

These included closing A&E at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, but in the intervening period there was little change.

In the Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board area, consultant-led maternity care has been centralised at Prince Charles Hospital.

Changes to children's hospital care have been repeatedly postponed.