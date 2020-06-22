Wales

Car driver seriously injured as train hits car at level crossing

  • 22 June 2020
Smith's Crossing on the A458 at Buttington north of Welshpool Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened at Smith's Crossing on the line between Welshpool and Shrewsbury

One person has been seriously injured and rushed to hospital after a train hit a car in mid Wales.

The car driver was severely hurt after a train travelling from Shrewsbury to Welshpool struck their vehicle on a single-track level crossing in Powys.

The incident happened at Smith's Crossing on the A458 at Buttington, north of Welshpool, on the Powys-Shropshire border at about 13:45 BST.

The Wales Air Ambulance has also been called to the "ongoing incident".

The ambulance service also sent three emergency ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the collision between a car and what is thought to be the 13:27 service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth.

All trains on the Cambrian Line - between Shrewsbury, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, and Pwllheli, Gwynedd - have been cancelled as the line is blocked.

National Rail said service disruption is expected until approximately 18:00.

