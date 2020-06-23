Woman arrested on drug charge after teenager dies

Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to trace Jade Mitchell's movements before she was found in an unresponsive state

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a teenage girl was found dead on Anglesey.

Emergency services were called to an address in Thomas Street, Holyhead, just after 06:00 BST on Friday.

Jade Mitchell, 18, was found in an unresponsive state and pronounced dead at the scene.

A local woman was arrested on Monday. Police have appealed for information about Ms Mitchell's last known movements overnight on Thursday.