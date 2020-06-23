Image caption BBC Wales' new home in Cardiff city centre

Sixty posts are to go at BBC Cymru Wales in a bid to make £4.5m in savings this financial year.

The job cuts, approximately 6% of the workforce, will be complete by next March or April.

Director General Lord Hall's has previously said the BBC overall would need to make additional savings of £125m due to the impact of coronavirus and ongoing financial challenges.

Staff have been asked to come forward for voluntary redundancies.

Director of BBC Cymru Wales Rhodri Talfan Davies said the cancellation of a number of events - including most live sport - would contribute to this year's savings.

He said: "Like many organisations, the impact of coronavirus has caused significant disruption to our income as well as creating additional cost pressures.

"Managing these new financial challenges inevitably requires some hard choices but we will work closely with colleagues across BBC Wales to try to minimise the impact of the changes.

"As ever, our priority is to ensure our audiences continue to receive programmes and services of the highest quality."

Similar announcements have been made in Scotland and Northern Ireland today.

In October, staff from BBC Cymru Wales begun moving to their new offices in Cardiff city centre.

Central Square is the first BBC centre in the UK to use internet protocol technology for controlling cameras, TV editing and output.