Image copyright Richard Ulrich Image caption Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the fire

A landfill fire was generating 14 times the permitted level of air pollution more than a day after it started, environment officials have said.

The blaze broke out at the Hafod site in Ruabon, near Wrexham, on 27 May.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed it recorded 702 micrograms of PM10 dust and smoke particles per cubic metre, when only 50 micrograms is allowed.

Llyr Gruffydd, a Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd (MS), said it proved the plant was a hazard and should close.

The fire burned for several days before it was fully extinguished.

However, it was not until the day after it broke out NRW was able to get monitoring equipment to the area as it had to be brought in from Swansea.

Petition

Mr Gruffydd, who was sent the data by NRW in a letter, criticised the delay and claimed there was "a complete disregard for local people's safety".

"This all happened during a heatwave, when it would have been very difficult to keep people indoors and with windows closed for days on end," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It confirms a widely held view in the local area that this landfill site should never have been placed so close to populated areas and that it is a hazard for local people."

Several hundred residents have signed a petition launched by the Wrexham branch of Plaid Cymru calling for the site to be closed.

In its letter, NRW said it was possible residents who were exposed to the smoke may have experienced irritation to their eyes, nose and throat.

However, it said the timeframe was "very short lived" and pollution levels later dropped below the maximum allowed.

Site owner Enovert has previously apologised and said it had been unable to identify what started the fire.

NRW said its investigation was ongoing.