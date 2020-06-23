Image copyright Jaggery Image caption People claim anti-social behaviour has increased since social services took over the hotel

Residents of a Pembrokeshire village claim they have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour since a local hotel has been used to house homeless people during the coronavirus crisis.

People in Johnston have complained of groups drinking, smoking drugs and smashing bottles since the county council took over the Silverdale Inn.

Local councillor Ken Rowlands said he had been "inundated" with complaints.

Council officers say a minority is "tarnishing" the good work being done.

Villagers have complained on social media and a petition has been launched against social services' use of the premises, claiming police patrols and security guards have been ineffective.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Rowlands told the council's social care committee on Tuesday that "a number of people we have placed in the Silverdale hotel have created problems" which were stoking "community tension".

He asked: "How closely are we working with the people we are looking after? There must be some sort of supervision that doesn't seem to be available at this time."

Director of Social Services Jonathan Griffiths said the use of Silverdale was temporary, and that while around 200 families and individuals had been supported out of homelessness, current restrictions made it harder to deal with those that "behave inappropriately".

Head of adult services Jason Bennett added: "A larger number of people at Silverdale are adhering to all the social distancing and working positively with the housing team.

"A small minority we've had to engage with, and police have had to engage with, are tarnishing the otherwise good work that's happening."

He told the committee that security measures were being taken, and that he would be writing to all Silverdale residents warning that continued non-compliance would lead to them being asked to leave.