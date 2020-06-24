Image copyright Nick Elphick Image caption Sculptor Nick Elphick believes the Denbigh statue should stay

Taking down a statue of an adventurer with links to slavery would "take away a piece of history" in a north Wales town, the man who created it has said.

Sculptor Nick Elphick created a work of Sir Henry Morton Stanley to stand in Denbigh in 2010.

Another statue of Sir Henry stands in St Asaph, also in Denbighshire.

Following Black Lives Matter protests, 7,000 people signed a petition to have the Denbigh statue removed and critics want the St Asaph work taken down too.

Councillors in both areas will discuss doing so on Wednesday, but the issue has divided opinion - Denbighshire councillor Gwyneth Kensler said she would never have supported installing the statue in Denbigh if claims Sir Henry was a racist were true.

But the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron, has called for the removal of the city's statue, saying Stanley had "little respect for the natives of Africa".

Born in Denbigh in 1841, Sir Henry was a journalist, soldier and politician but perhaps most famous for his exploration of central Africa and search for missionary David Livingstone, whom he later claimed to have greeted with the now-famous line: "Dr Livingstone, I presume?"

However, following widespread protests following the death of George Floyd in the USA, 7,000 people signed a petition that read: "Stanley was charged with excessive violence, wanton destruction, the selling of labourers into slavery and shooting Africans indiscriminately."

Image copyright Geograph / Jeremy Bolwell Image caption A statue of Henry Morton Stanley stands in Denbigh town centre

Mr Elphick, who is based in Llandudno, Conwy county, said he understood the controversy, with his own research leading him to conclude that while Sir Henry was a product of his time, much of the criticism of his behaviour came from contemporary political rivals trying to smear his reputation.

He said he would not have completed the project if he thought Sir Henry was a vicious tyrant, adding: "As a sculptor its not like building a house, you have to be emotionally engaged in it and I had to believe in HM Stanley and what I was doing.

"So I believe I did the right thing and it would be a shame to pull him down, it would take away a piece of history of Denbigh."

Denbigh Town Council said it took calls for the statue to be removed seriously, adding it would "review the situation as soon as possible, taking into account the current Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions".

A spokesman also said representatives would "also liaise with the Welsh assembly in relation to other statues in Wales and the overall consensus of what action needs to be taken".

