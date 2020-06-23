Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption David Lowe sent emails from a fake account

A 66-year-old man who sent a threatening email to Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts has been jailed.

David Lowe, from Maes y Felin, Felinheli, was jailed for 18 weeks for emailing the Dwyfor Meirionnydd, MP from a fake email address.

Mr Lowe pleaded guilty to sending a threatening email, using the alias 'Ann Davies', at a court in Llandudno.

The defendant was also given a five-year restraining order that bans him from contacting or approaching the MP.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts was elected in 2015

The email sent to the MP's Westminster email account said she could be "blown away," and mentioned the far-right, the resurgence of fascism, and minority groups during a message of "hate," prosecutor James Neary said.

Mr Lowe also referred to murdered politician Jo Cox.

The court at heard that Saville-Roberts feared for the safety of her staff and family.

A defence solicitor said Lowe had no previous convictions and there were mental health problems. He had cooperated with police when quizzed in October and gave them his laptop pin.

District judge Gwyn Jones told Lowe that the MP had been "extremely concerned" by the email.