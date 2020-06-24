A road has been closed in Neath Port Talbot following a gas explosion at a property.

In a tweet, South Police Police asked people to avoid Church Road in Seven Sisters due to a "serious incident".

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said no one was in the house at the time of the explosion.

Traffic analysts Inrix said High Street had been shut and First Cymru Buses said services had been disrupted.

Police said emergency services were sent to the scene at 14:15 BST following "numerous reports of an explosion".

Images on social media showed a house destroyed.