Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police said Reynold's behaviour had fallen far below the standards required of a police officer

A police officer caught on camera attacking a handcuffed suspect and spraying PAVA in his face, has been handed a suspended sentence.

PC Jonathan Reynolds used the liquid, similar to pepper spray, while arresting a drunk man outside a Powys pub in May last year.

On Thursday he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, at Swansea Crown Court.

Reynolds, who resigned, has been barred from being a police officer.

The former PC was convicted of two charges of assault at Swansea Magistrates' Court on 26 February.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Reynolds used "unnecessary force" during the arrest of a man outside the Castle Vaults pub in Newtown, Powys, on 27 May.

A disciplinary panel earlier this month heard how the officer sprayed PAVA into the suspect's face "from a very close range" as he was being taken to the police car.

The force said that the suspect, later convicted for being drunk and disorderly, was "generally unpleasant" to Reynolds and had used offensive language towards him before he sprayed him.

Caught on camera

Some of the incident was caught on another officer's body camera and by CCTV cameras at Newtown Police Station.

Reynolds was filmed pushing the handcuffed suspect to the floor before pushing him into a wall and swearing at him.

Reynolds resigned from Dyfed-Powys Police earlier this month but a disciplinary hearing barred him from serving in any force for five years.

After five years he will be able to appeal to the College of Policing.

'Exemplary record'

During an interview read out at the hearing, Reynolds, who had been an officer for 10 years, said he knew the suspect could be "volatile" and thought he was going to be assaulted when he decided to use the PAVA spray.

In character references, colleagues outlined his "exemplary" record as an officer, who was "proactive and passionate about policing" and had talked a suicidal man down off a bridge on the same shift that the incident occurred.

Chief Constable Mark Collins said Reynold's behaviour had "fallen far below the standards required of a police officer".

"His actions on 27 May 2019 were unacceptable, and such behaviour will not be tolerated," he said.