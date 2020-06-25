Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sun and sea, but what about safety?

People are being urged not to use public transport to get to the beach as temperatures soar for the second day in a row.

Transport for Wales said Wednesday's heatwave saw more people using its services to travel to the coast.

It issued a reminder to only use public transport for essential travel and when there are no other travel alternatives.

"The advice from Welsh Government remains [to] stay local and only travel within five miles from home," it said.

Image caption People flocked to the beach in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on Wednesday

A spokesman added: "We know that the good weather is tempting people to visit the beach but this is not essential travel.

"It's fundamental that we keep space on public transport for our key workers."