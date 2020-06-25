Image copyright Wales News Live Image caption Thomas Bryan denies murder and manslaughter

A pensioner killed his wife on Christmas Day by plunging a large knife into her neck, a jury has been told.

Thomas Bryan is accused of murdering Vivienne Bryan, 74, at their bungalow on Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd in 2019.

Opening the trail at Caernarfon Crown Court, the prosecution said Mr Bryan intended to kill his wife.

The 75-year-old denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole QC said the defendant used "quite a large knife," which he stuck "into the neck of his wife".

"At the very least, to plunge a knife into somebody shows an intention to inflict really serious harm," he added.

The trail continues.