World's most expensive sheepdog sold for £19k

Image copyright Bellis Media North Wales Image caption Elan Valley Sally is now the world's most expensive sheepdog

A border collie from Brecon has become the world's most expensive sheepdog after being sold for £19,451.

The 19-month-old working dog called Elan Valley Sally was bought by an unknown buyer at the Farmers' Mart online sale at Dolgellau, Gwynedd.

Sally was sold by top handler David Evans of Libanus, Brecon, to an unknown buyer in the UK.

The average price for a working dog is about £2,000.

The previous world record was reached at Skipton, North Yorkshire, in February, when shepherdess Emma Gray of Northumberland sold two-and-a-half-year-old Megan, who she described as a "special dog", for £18,900 to a ranch owner in Oklahoma, USA.