Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Heavy rain caused "multiple" floods and landslides, such as the one in Tylorstown

Work to clear 60,000 tonnes of collapsed spoil from a former coal tip which suffered a landslip during Storm Dennis will start on Monday.

The landslip at Tylorstown in Rhondda Cynon Taff on 16 February was triggered by heavy rain.

It blocked the river valley, broke a foul sewer, covered a strategic water main with several metres of debris and covered a footpath and cycle path.

Contractor Walters has been appointed to carry out the £2.5m project.

Emergency drainage and vegetation clearance of the site was completed by the contractor earlier this year.

Embankment scour repairs, moving the spoil material to receptor sites and temporary reinstatement of paths is due to be completed in late autumn.

Image caption Work at the site is expected to cost £2.5m

Remediation work on the remaining hillside tip and improvements to the cycle routes are scheduled to begin this time next year.

The leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, Andrew Morgan, said: "Site activity will start on June 29, following the appointment of a contractor to carry out the work as part of the overall £2.5m project cost.

"Phases Two and Three will be completed later this year and will remove 60,000 tonnes of spoil material to two council-owned receptor sites, which were former railway and colliery sites respectively.

"By utilising these nearby sites, it will prevent an estimated 6,000 lorry movements required to move the spoil on the road - which have caused noise, air pollution, dust, disruption to road users and damage to the carriageway, while also being more costly."

He added the work would make the site safer and is expected to cause "very little disruption to road users".

The existing footpath will remain closed.