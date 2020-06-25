Image copyright Ian Lovell Image caption Scott Bessant in action for Wales Dragonhearts against Ireland

A former rugby league international has died, almost three years after being found in a lane with a fractured skull.

Scott Bessant, who played for Wales Dragonhearts, died in hospital.

The 37-year-old suffered brain damage after being found unconscious next to a bridge in Pentwyn, Torfaen, in August 2017. He had a fractured skull, neck and fractured pelvis and broken ribs.

After fears the father-of-two had contracted coronavirus, he died following complications from pneumonia.

A keen rugby player from school, Bessant started in the union code and played for Pill Harriers in Newport before signing with Pontypool in 2006.

He started playing rugby league for Newport Titans RLFC a year after that, helping to lead the club to the 2007 Welsh Grand Final, which they lost 24-18 to Bridgend Blue Bulls.

In 2008 he won the first of his six Wales Dragonhearts caps, scoring a try in the 62-20 win over Scotland Bravehearts in Glasgow.

He followed that up with another try in the 32-24 win over Ireland Wolfhounds in Porthcawl to help lead Wales' community international side to the Four Nations Championship.

He then moved to Torfaen Tigers RLFC, before turning to rugby league coaching as a 30-year old, taking charge of Newport and then Torfaen.

In a statement, Wales Rugby League said: "For over 950 days, Scott's parents, Howard and Jackie, didn't missed a day in visiting their son, until everything went on lockdown.

"Scott was due to eventually live with his sister Rachael, whose home was in the process of being adapted for his complex needs.

"Everyone at Wales Rugby League sends their sincere condolences to Scott's family and his multitude of friends."