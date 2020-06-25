Image caption Large crowds were seen at Ogmore-by-Sea on Thursday evening

Police have launched an investigation after videos shared online showed a mass brawl at a beach.

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be a large gathering at Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police tweeted a plea to parents to "check where your children are" after reports of "large numbers of young people".

The force said it was "aware of videos circulating on social media" and inquiries were ongoing.

In another tweet, officers said: "We'd like to remind people that restrictions remain in place and to adhere to social distancing guidelines."

Under current coronavirus guidelines in Wales, people from two different households are able to meet outdoors, but must maintain social distancing.

Getting together with members of more than one household at the same time is still illegal.