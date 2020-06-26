Body of man, 70, found after Cwm Penmachno car fire
- 26 June 2020
A man's body has been found after a car fire in Conwy county.
North Wales Police said they believe him to Michael James Green, 70, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd.
The fire, involving blue Renault Scenic, happened at Cwm Penmachno on Sunday, 21 June with emergency services called just after 19:30 BST.
Police said they believe the victim of the fire to be Mr Green following forensic examination.
Officers have asked anyone who saw the car between 16:30 and 19:30 on Sunday to contact them.