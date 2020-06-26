Image caption Parts of Bodnant Garden have become overgrown during lockdown

The National Trust's Bodnant Garden is preparing to reopen to the public after more than three months.

The 80-acre site, in Conwy Valley, has been cared for by just four gardeners since lockdown began. More than 20 others have been furloughed.

The staff cut, and absence of dozens of volunteers, has meant tough choices have been made about what can be maintained.

General manager William Greenwood said they had limited time and resources.

"We've concentrated on the areas that are going to deteriorate fastest," he said.

"We've concentrated on the more formal areas of the garden. We have looked after things that are rare and precious."

Lawns have thrived as visitors' feet disappeared, he said, while foxes and kingfishers have become a common sight.

Image caption Staff have been working to return what they can to normal

During the lockdown, footpaths have been left unswept and a tree and shrub-lined valley called The Dell was largely untouched.

Borders and paths show signs of nature reclaiming a normally manicured garden.

"Normally this would be a mown lawn, dropping down to the river," Mr Greenwood said.

"We've turned it into a wildflower meadow for this year, but it's something that can recover really easily."

Image caption There are fewer gardeners as many have been furloughed

Bodnant plans to reopen on 6 July, but daily numbers will be limited to 400 where on a good day more than 3,000 might normally be expected.

It's hoped once visitors return, furloughed staff will be able to come back and all gardens can be returned to normal.

Image caption Only 400 a day will be allowed in when they reopen - some days they might normally expect 3,000

"To get it back to that really crisp, formal side - I think it's a bit like having a hair-cut," Mr Greenwood said.

"We're all a bit shaggy at the moment but it will take a few months.

"Once we get all the gardeners back in place, up to about six months, next spring, it'll be looking good."